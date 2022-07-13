Left Menu

Parliament Monsoon Session: Vice President Naidu calls floor leaders' meeting on July 17

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of all floor leaders of the Upper House at his residence here on Sunday, ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament (Photo/Office of Vice President of India). Image Credit: ANI
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of all floor leaders of the Upper House at his residence here on Sunday, ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The meeting is scheduled for 6 PM on July 17.

Floor leaders of all political parties have been invited for this particular meeting and discussions about the upcoming session and how to maximise productivity will be held. Senior members of Parliament including Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy from Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav DMK's Tiruchi Siva, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut MP Shiv Sena are likely to be present in the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Parliamentary affairs V Muraleedharan, and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal as some of the leaders who are likely to represent the government in the meeting. The Monsoon Session holds a lot of importance this year as the election of the President and the Vice President of the country will take place during the session.

A total of 115 nomination papers for the Presidential elections were filed out of which NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha were found to fulfil all the requirements of a valid nomination. The election for the office of the President of India is scheduled for July 18 and the counting of votes, if needed, will be done on July 21. The elections for the Vice President will take place on August 6, 2022. (ANI)

