Delhi LG meets Shah
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:59 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about various initiatives being undertaken in the national capital.
This comes a day after Saxena met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
''Met Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. Briefed him on the new initiatives being undertaken for the betterment of Delhi,'' the LG's office said in a tweet.
