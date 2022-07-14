Delhi LG meets Shah

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about various initiatives being undertaken in the national capital.

This comes a day after Saxena met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Met Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. Briefed him on the new initiatives being undertaken for the betterment of Delhi,'' the LG's office said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)