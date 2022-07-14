Presidential election: BJP plans to celebrate Droupadi Murmu's victory in over 1 lakh tribal villages

Confident of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu's victory in the Presidential elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to begin celebrating in more than one lakh tribal villages as soon as the results are announced on July 21, sources said The BJP workers have been instructed to begin the celebration after the announcement of the victory of Murmu all over the country, especially among the tribal community in more than one lakh villages across the country.

According to sources, the BJP high command has instructed the office bearers and workers that the BJP will celebrate the victory of Droupadi Murmu in every part of the country. BJP is preparing to celebrate in about 15,000 Mandals. BJP's plan is that the message of victory of the country's first tribal woman to the highest post should not only go to the whole country but it should also reach the tribal community of the country.

As soon as Murmu's victory is announced on July 21, instructions have been given to put up hoardings and posters of Droupadi Murmu in these tribal villages. According to sources, instructions have also been given not to put up posters of any leader other than Murmu on this day.

Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President. Born in a poor tribal family in the village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances.

Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance. Murmu was a national executive member of BJP's ST Morcha from 2013 to 2015 and served as BJP district chief of Mayurbhanj (West) in 2010 and 2013. Between 2006 and 2009, she was chief of BJP's ST Morcha in Odisha. She was a member of the national executive of BJP ST Morcha from 2002 to 2009.

Murmu also has the support of the YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Akali Dal and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). However, the Congress-led opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu for the presidential election on July 18.

The voting for the next President of India will start on July 18 while counting will take place on July 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)