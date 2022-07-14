2 killed, 17 injured after sheds collapse in Sonipat market due to storm, rains

Two people were killed and 17 others injured after two sheds in a market in Haryana's Sonipat collapsed due to a storm and heavy rains on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at the new vegetable market in Sonipat's Gohana. Heavy earthmoving machinery was pressed into service and several of those trapped under the sheds were rescued, they said.

''Two vegetable sellers died and 17 people were injured after two sheds collapsed due to a storm and heavy rains,'' Station House Officer, Gohana City, Inspector Badan Singh said over the phone.

The condition of one of the injured was serious and he was referred to PGIMS in Rohtak. Four other injured were taken to a government hospital in Gohana and the rest were discharged after treatment at a local hospital, he said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those who died in the accident.

In a tweet in Hindi, Khattar said the loss of lives and property in the ''unfortunate incident'' in Gohana is ''very sad''.

