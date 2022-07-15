Left Menu

UAE defends stance on Russian individuals, talking to U.S.

The UAE is consulting with the United States on sanctions targeting Russian individuals, but does not want to "lump together" all Russians into one category as some seek safe havens amid the Ukraine war, an Emirati official said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:32 IST
UAE defends stance on Russian individuals, talking to U.S.
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The UAE is consulting with the United States on sanctions targeting Russian individuals, but does not want to "lump together" all Russians into one category as some seek safe havens amid the Ukraine war, an Emirati official said on Friday. Dubai, the Gulf's financial and business center, has emerged as a refuge for Russian wealth as Western sanctions target President Vladimir Putin's allies. The United Arab Emirates, seeking to maintain what it says is a neutral position on the war, has not imposed sanctions.

That has frustrated some in the West who privately say the UAE position is untenable and siding with Moscow. "We are having intensive consultations with the U.S. government on (Russia) individuals. We are a dollar-denominated economy so for us it's important we have these conversations," Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, told reporters ahead of a state visit to France.

"There are many Russians who are not sanctioned and are interested in safer havens. Many of these individuals do not feel welcome in European countries, feel that this war will take too long, and are looking at alternatives. These non-sanctioned individuals have nothing to do with the war and trying to lump them together with bigger issues is problematic," he said. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf told a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing in June that Washington was not happy about reports of Putin-linked oligarchs and businessmen sheltering assets in the UAE.

Gargash said non-sanctioned people were free to do what they wanted and the number of targeted individuals was small. "We have a healthy engagement regarding designating individuals and a lot of people who are not designated are Russians worried for themselves and the hostility they see in places they used to live in," Gargash said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022