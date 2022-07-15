Left Menu

'Jumlajeevi' word categorised unparliamentary as 'Mahamanush' is upset: Dotasra

Say straightforward..the mood of Mahamanush is upset with the opposition raising public issues in Parliament, Dotasra tweeted in Hindi, sharing a news clip on the compilation of unparliamentary words by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 18:22 IST
'Jumlajeevi' word categorised unparliamentary as 'Mahamanush' is upset: Dotasra
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday said ''jumlajeevi'' word was categorised as unparliamentary as ''Mahamanush'' is upset with the opposition raising public issues in Parliament, apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His statement came after some words, including ''jumlajeevi'', were categorised as unparliamentary in a booklet published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had made it clear that no word has been banned from use in Parliament but will be expunged on contextual basis. Members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House, he said.

Dotasra said when farmers protested the Centre’s now-withdrawn farms laws, they were called ''andolanjeevi'' and Khalistani.

''Jumlas were given in the name of jobs. It was nothing wrong then and now you are feeling 'jumlajeevi' is unparliamentary,'' he said. ''Say straightforward..the mood of 'Mahamanush' is upset with the opposition raising public issues in Parliament,'' Dotasra tweeted in Hindi, sharing a news clip on the compilation of unparliamentary words by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022