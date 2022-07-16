Left Menu

India assures continued support to democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 16-07-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 12:14 IST
India assures continued support to democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India on Saturday assured Sri Lanka that it will continue to support democracy, stability and economic recovery in the country, which is at a crucial juncture, amid the unprecedented political crisis and economic turmoil.

The assurance was given to Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena by India's High Commissioner Gopal Baglay when he called on the Sri Lankan leader.

The meeting took place a day after Speaker Abeywardena accepted the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Baglay ''appreciated Parliament's role in upholding democracy and Constitutional framework, especially at this crucial juncture,'' the Indian High Commission tweeted.

''Conveyed that will continue to be supportive of democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka,'' the mission wrote.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a severe foreign exchange shortage hampering the import of essentials including food, fuel and medicines.

The economic crisis also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government forced Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign as president.

Sri Lankan lawmakers met Saturday to begin the process of choosing a new leader to replace Rajapaksa, who is now in Singapore.

The island nation off the tip of southeast India needs about USD 5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages and power cuts.

India has been the principal source of foreign assistance to Sri Lanka this year.

On Friday, the Indian High Commission here reiterated that India will continue to stand with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values as well as established institutions and a constitutional framework. The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Thursday that India looked forward to an early solution to the situation related to the government and its leadership in Sri Lanka through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework.

The spokesperson added that India will support the people of Sri Lanka in all possible ways in their endeavour to find a way forward.

The spokesperson noted India responded with urgency to assist the people of Sri Lanka in overcoming their economic hardships and emphasised that India expeditiously finalised and delivered assistance as well as support worth about USD 3.8 billion in 2022. India's assistance has been in the form of currency swaps, deferment of repayment of Sri Lanka's liabilities to the Reserve Bank of India under the Asian Clearing Union mechanism, credit assistance of more than USD 1.5 billion for fuel, food, medicines, fertilisers, and other essential commodities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022