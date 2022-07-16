Left Menu

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz offers 'hand of friendship' to Imran Khan's party

Ruling PML-N leader and deposed premier Nawaz Sharifs daughter Maryam Nawaz has for the first time offered a hand of friendship to Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying fighting between the two mainstream political parties is not in the best interest of the country.I dont want to fight with the PTI.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 16-07-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 15:45 IST
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz offers 'hand of friendship' to Imran Khan's party
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ruling PML-N leader and deposed premier Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz has for the first time offered a ''hand of friendship'' to Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying fighting between the two mainstream political parties is not in the best interest of the country.

“I don’t want to fight with the PTI. I want Pakistan to progress and for this I offer a hand of friendship, peace and love to the PTI youth and its supporters. I first take this initiative only for Pakistan. I also ask Imran Khan to let the country progress,” Maryam said while addressing a rally of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in Multan city of Punjab province on Friday ahead of crucial bypolls in Punjab province.

She, however, warned the former prime minister Khan, who was removed through a no-confidence motion in April, and his party that her ''offer of peace'' should not be taken as her or her Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party's weakness as she knows how to give a ''tit-for-tat'' response.

Bypolls in 20 Punjab provincial assembly seats are taking place on Sunday. In case Imran's PTI wins 12 to 13 seats, it will manage to oust Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, by having a majority in the House. The apex court has already announced the re-election of the chief minister on July 22.

Maryam also targeted the Election Commission of Pakistan for making the Results Transmission System (RTS) ineffective in 2018 ''to rig the polls in favour of Khan'' and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for ''seeking one excuse or another'' to cause delay in her court appeals against her conviction in the corruption reference.

She said she had a ''sound sleep'' after a long period of time because her party's government slashed the petroleum prices.

Maryam also said she could share her pictures in a prison cell at the Kot Lakhpat jail where she was confined after her arrival from London along with her father ahead of 2018 polls.

''I want to tell Imran Khan what a death cell in a prison is. You (Khan) need to see the death cell in Kotlakhpat jail that you kept me in for months, where there was no wall between the bathroom? Should I send you the pictures? You have short term memory loss or duplicity?'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022