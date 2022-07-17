Prez polls: BJD's Pinaki Misra extends support to NDA's Presidential pick Droupadi Murmu

Ahead of July 18 Presidential elections, Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra on Sunday extended his full support to NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. In a conversation with ANI today, Puri said, "We, as BJD, will ensure that Rakhi sister of our Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gets 100 per cent votes from our party in the Presidential polls."

Puri also highlighted about the Odisha Bhawan will be built soon for which land has been allotted in New Delhi. "Recently, we held discussions with Chief Minister along with a few MPs of our party. A new Odisha Bhawan will be built soon for which land has been allotted in New Delhi. MPs requested Chief Minister to lay its foundation," he added.

In June, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Election of the 16th President of India. The polls will be held on July 18. The counting will be taken up on July 21. The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24. The President is elected by an electoral college comprising elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. It also includes the Legislative Assemblies of Delhi and Puducherry.

Voting for the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6. The BJP-led NDA has named tribal leader Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate. Also in the running is joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Earlier in the day, the BJP named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the NDA's vice presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda held a dinner meeting with party MPs and asked them to ensure 100 per cent voting in the upcoming presidential election, sources said. Nadda also instructed the MPs to take care that no mistake is made while casting votes in the presidential and vice presidential polls, they said. The BJP president asked the MPs to come prepared for the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 18 and avoid taking leave during the session.

Also, the Aam Aadmi Party said that they will extend their support to the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential elections which will take place in the country. "AAP will support Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. We respect Droupadi Murmu, but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha," AAP MP Sanjay Singh said. (ANI)

