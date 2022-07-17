Left Menu

BJD announces support to Dhankhar in vice presidential poll

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 21:17 IST
BJD announces support to Dhankhar in vice presidential poll
  • India

Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has decided to support the NDA's vice presidential nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar, a party leader said Sunday.

''After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to (Odisha chief minister) Naveen babu, it has been decided that the party will support Dhankhar,'' senior BJD leader Pinaki Misra told PTI. The BJP had Saturday announced West Bengal Governor Dhankhar as the NDA's vice presidential candidate.

