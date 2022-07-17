BJD announces support to Dhankhar in vice presidential poll
Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has decided to support the NDA's vice presidential nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar, a party leader said Sunday.
''After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to (Odisha chief minister) Naveen babu, it has been decided that the party will support Dhankhar,'' senior BJD leader Pinaki Misra told PTI. The BJP had Saturday announced West Bengal Governor Dhankhar as the NDA's vice presidential candidate.
