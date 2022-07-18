Left Menu

Prez polls: Some Cong MLAs will vote as per their conscience, says Maha BJP chief

I am sure that some Congress MLAs who remained absent during the vote of confidence will apply their conscience this time as well, he quipped.The NDA has fielded Droupadi Murmu for the countrys top constitutional post, while the opposition has nominated former Union minister Yashwant Sinha.BJP MLA and former Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said, The opposition parties should not boast about their strength.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 10:49 IST
Prez polls: Some Cong MLAs will vote as per their conscience, says Maha BJP chief
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Monday said he was sure that some of the Congress MLAs who remained absent during the Eknath Shinde government's trust vote will vote as per their conscience in favour of National Democratic Alliance's presidential poll candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking to reporters in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan premises where voting was underway for the presidential election, Patil said the Congress cannot even guard its own MLAs. ''I am sure that some Congress MLAs who remained absent during the vote of confidence will apply their conscience this time as well,” he quipped.

The NDA has fielded Droupadi Murmu for the country's top constitutional post, while the opposition has nominated former Union minister Yashwant Sinha.

BJP MLA and former Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said, “The opposition parties should not boast about their strength. They have fallen flat on their face earlier also.” During the Shinde government's vote of confidence on July 4, 11 Congress legislators, including former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan were not present in the Assembly. They could not vote as they reached the Vidhan Bhawan late. Senior Congress leader and former state chief minister Prithviraj Chavan had taken a dim view of so many party MLAs being absent during the crucial trust vote in the House.

The BJP currently has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly along with 40 MLAs belonging to the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, besides 10 independents who support the BJP.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with 15 MLAs has announced support for Murmu.

The NCP and Congress have 53 and 44 MLAs, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022