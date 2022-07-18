Left Menu

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm to facilitate MPs to vote in prez poll

And since the election to the president is underway, it should also be celebrated, he said.Members should participate in the festival, the speaker said, and declared the House adjourned till 2 pm.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader of the house Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among those present in the House.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 12:51 IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm to facilitate MPs to vote in prez poll
Representative picture Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha's Monsoon session began on Monday with obituary references and new members taking oath and was then adjourned till 2 pm so members could vote in the presidential poll. Three newly-elected MPs — Bollywood actor and Trinamool Congress' Shatrughan Sinha (West Bengal) and two BJP members from Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi — took oath as members of the Lok Sabha.

Speaker Om Birla then read out obituary references to three foreign leaders — former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe, United Arab Emirates president and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kenya's third president Mwai Kibaki.

The speaker also read out obituary references of eight former members of the House who passed away recently. They are -- Rabindra Kumar Rana (Bihar), T Basheer (Kerala), Nawal Kishore Rai (Bihar), Sukh Ram (Himachal Pradesh), Hussain Dalwai (Maharashtra), Shivaji Patnaik (Odisha), Chakra Dhari Singh (Madhya Pradesh) and Harivansh Sahai (Uttar Pradesh).

Some opposition members tried to raise some issues but the speaker did not allow them to do so, indicating he would like to say something.

Birla said elections in India are celebrated as a festival. And since the election to the president is underway, it should also be celebrated, he said.

Members should participate in the festival, the speaker said, and declared the House adjourned till 2 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader of the house Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among those present in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022