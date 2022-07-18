Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 12:59 IST
VP poll: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar files nomination
Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI
National Democratic Alliance Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various different parties supporting his bid.

''I will always strive to enhance the democratic values of the country,'' Dhankhar said after filing his nomination.

''Never even in my dreams did I think a person with a humble background like me would get this opportunity. I am grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for giving a humble man from the 'Kisan family' like me such a historic opportunity,'' he added.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, JD(U) chief Lalan Singh, and BJD's Pinaki Misra were present when the former West Bengal governor filed his papers for the election in which his win is all but certain.

Union ministers Pashupati Kumar Paras, Anupriya Patel, and Ramdas Athawale were among the others present.

Before filing his nomination, Dhankhar attended a meeting of MPs from different parties supporting his candidature.

The opposition has named Margaret Alva as its candidate for the election scheduled for August 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

