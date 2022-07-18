Poor, middle class being maligned with talk of 'Revadi culture': Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that arrangements were being made for some to earn indiscriminately, but the poor and middle class were being maligned with the talk of ''Revadi culture''.

Priyanka Gandhi's attack comes two days after Modi while addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun, had cautioned people against what he called the ''ready culture'' of offering freebies for garnering votes and said it is ''very dangerous'' for the development of the country.

''Earlier, petrol-diesel and cooking gas were made expensive. Today, flour, cereals, and curd have also become expensive. To benefit his trillionaire friends of Modi Ji, electricity will be made expensive in the coming time,'' the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

''For some people, arrangements are being made to earn indiscriminately, but the poor and middle class are being maligned by talk of 'Revadi culture','' Priyanka Gandhi said.

She also shared an image of GST rates for items such as curd, rice, flour, and LED light on one hand and media reports claiming benefits for big corporates with the heading ''meva culture'', using a Hindi metaphor for practice doling out largesse.

In his remarks in Jalaun, the prime minister had used 'ready', a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies being promised by various parties to grab power and said the people, especially the youth, should guard against it.

