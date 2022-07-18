Left Menu

Poor, middle class being maligned with talk of 'Revadi culture': Priyanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:48 IST
Poor, middle class being maligned with talk of 'Revadi culture': Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that arrangements were being made for some to earn indiscriminately, but the poor and middle class were being maligned with the talk of ''Revadi culture''.

Priyanka Gandhi's attack comes two days after Modi while addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun, had cautioned people against what he called the ''ready culture'' of offering freebies for garnering votes and said it is ''very dangerous'' for the development of the country.

''Earlier, petrol-diesel and cooking gas were made expensive. Today, flour, cereals, and curd have also become expensive. To benefit his trillionaire friends of Modi Ji, electricity will be made expensive in the coming time,'' the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

''For some people, arrangements are being made to earn indiscriminately, but the poor and middle class are being maligned by talk of 'Revadi culture','' Priyanka Gandhi said.

She also shared an image of GST rates for items such as curd, rice, flour, and LED light on one hand and media reports claiming benefits for big corporates with the heading ''meva culture'', using a Hindi metaphor for practice doling out largesse.

In his remarks in Jalaun, the prime minister had used 'ready', a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies being promised by various parties to grab power and said the people, especially the youth, should guard against it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022