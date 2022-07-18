SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali boycotts presidential poll

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on Monday boycotted the presidential poll, saying issues related to Punjab remain unresolved and he was not consulted by his party leadership before deciding to back NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The Dakha MLA said he spoke to voters and workers in his constituency, and took the decision considering ''sentiments of 'Panth' (Sikh community).

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has three legislators in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha.

In a video message, Ayali said he is boycotting the poll on his won and the party leadership did not consult him before deciding to extend support to Murmu.

However, the Dakha MLA said he has no opposition to the candidature of Murmu. ''But when the party decided to vote for the BJP candidate, I was not consulted. Even the Sikh community was also not consulted,'' he said.

He alleged that there had always been discrimination against Punjab.

Referring to Punjab issues, Ayali raised the matter of handing over of Punjabi-speaking areas to the state besides the non-resolution of contentious river water sharing issue.

He said after the BJP came to power, there were many expectations from it for the resolution of Punjab issues.

''Be it the weakness of our leadership, or some personal interests, I do not know what are the reasons but our issues remained unresolved,'' said Ayali.

He also criticised the Centre for announcing to give land to Haryana in Chandigarh for setting an additional building of the Vidhan Sabha.

Ayali also raised issues related to Panjab University, Bhakra Beas Management Board, release of Sikh prisoners who are in different jails despite completing their terms and banning of the ''SYL'' song sung by slain singer Sidhu Moosewala and 'Rihaee' song by Kanwar Grewal.

''If the BJP wants to seek the support of people of Punjab and the Sikh community in future, then Punjab issues should be resolved on a priority,'' said Ayali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)