Committee of Home Ministry to visit Telangana to assess damage caused by heavy rains
A high-power committee of the Union Home Ministry would visit Telangana to assess the damage caused by recent rains and floods in several districts, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Tuesday.
Kumar said he called on Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi along with BJP General Secretary, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Tarun Chugh and briefed him on the devastation caused in the state.
Kumar thanked Shah for his concern over the damage caused to fields, houses, people and others and his immediate response in sending a team to Telangana.
''High power committee of Union Home Ministry will visit #Telangana to assess damage caused by rains & floods,'' he tweeted.
Heavy rains and flooding during last week caused damage to houses, crops and others in Telangana. More than 10 people died in various rain-related incidents in the state.
