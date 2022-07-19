Left Menu

Committee of Home Ministry to visit Telangana to assess damage caused by heavy rains

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:37 IST
Committee of Home Ministry to visit Telangana to assess damage caused by heavy rains
  • Country:
  • India

A high-power committee of the Union Home Ministry would visit Telangana to assess the damage caused by recent rains and floods in several districts, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Tuesday.

Kumar said he called on Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi along with BJP General Secretary, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Tarun Chugh and briefed him on the devastation caused in the state.

Kumar thanked Shah for his concern over the damage caused to fields, houses, people and others and his immediate response in sending a team to Telangana.

''High power committee of Union Home Ministry will visit #Telangana to assess damage caused by rains & floods,'' he tweeted.

Heavy rains and flooding during last week caused damage to houses, crops and others in Telangana. More than 10 people died in various rain-related incidents in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022