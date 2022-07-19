Left Menu

Kerala: Cop suspended for sharing hate post about PFI on social media

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:43 IST
A woman police official posted at Kanjirappally police station was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly sharing a hate-mongering poster of a PFI leader on social media.

The action was taken by Ernakulam Range IG based on a report filed by Kottayam district police chief K Karthick.

Karthick had on Monday recommended departmental action against Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramla, who had on July 5 shared a Facebook post of a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader.

''The recommendation was submitted yesterday and the action was taken today,'' the district police chief told PTI.

Ramla had allegedly shared a post of PFI state secretary C A Rauf related to the bail granted to the accused for making provocative slogans during a rally held in Alappuzha. The post was against the police and the court.

The BJP had criticised the police officer.

Meanwhile, Ramla has claimed that it was her husband who shared the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

