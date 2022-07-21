Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.30 am amid Opposition protests
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11.30 am on Thursday as the Opposition protested over rising prices and the Enforcement Directorate summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case.
As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members sought to raise various issues and began shouting slogans.
Some Congress members displayed placards saying ''Satyameva Jayate'' with a photograph of Sonia Gandhi. The Congress president has been summoned by the ED on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald.
Opposition members also protested against price rise.
As the din continued, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 am.
