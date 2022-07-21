Biden says he is 'doing well' after testing positive for COVID
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 23:46 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "doing well" in a video posted from his Twitter account after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
In the 21-second clip, he also added he was "getting a lot of work done" and would continue with his duties.
