Biden says he is 'doing well' after testing positive for COVID

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 23:46 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "doing well" in a video posted from his Twitter account after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

In the 21-second clip, he also added he was "getting a lot of work done" and would continue with his duties.

