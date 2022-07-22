Left Menu

Live updates | 'I don't want to say the election is over'

At one point he hits his hand on the podium -- as he works through the prepared remarks, with Ivanka Trump and others heard chiming in with suggestions.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 08:17 IST
Live updates | 'I don't want to say the election is over'
  • Country:
  • United States

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has shown never-before-seen outtakes from a speech prepared for then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 7, 2021, in which he was supposed to say that the election he lost to Joe Biden was over.

But Trump is seen in the video as bristling at that line - that the 2020 election was in fact decided and over. In a room of supporters that included his daughter Ivanka Trump, the president is heard saying, “I don't want to say the election is over.” The clips that were left on the cutting room floor show a president unwilling to admit defeat even hours after his supporters violently breached the Capitol to try to stop the electoral count in his name. Trump is seen trying to take out several lines of the script he believed went too far.

In the outtakes, Trump is visibly angry. At one point he hits his hand on the podium -- as he works through the prepared remarks, with Ivanka Trump and others heard chiming in with suggestions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022