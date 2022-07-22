Maha: Betrayal, not revolt, says Shiv Sena MLC on acts of Shinde camp that brought down MVA govt

Legislators loyal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had not revolted against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray but had betrayed him and the Shiv Sena, said Member of Legislative Council Ambadas Danve in Aurangabad on Friday.

He attacked the Shinde camp for meeting Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Delhi for guidance on decisions.

''If any action is aimed against the party president (Thackeray), then how can one call it a revolt. It is betrayal. These rebel legislators are calling it an internal party affair, then why are they meeting BJP leaders in Delhi? Are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and (BJP national president) JP Nadda their (Shinde faction) leaders,'' Danve asked.

He claimed the rebel MLAs were getting jittery at the good response the 'Shiv Samvad Yatra' of Aaditya Thackeray was witnessing, with sizable crowds waiting patiently to listen to the latter in Thane as well as Nashik.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Danve rubbished the allegation by (Nandgaon Shiv Sena) MLA Suhas Kande that Matoshree (the private residence of Thackeray and seat of power in the party) had a role to play in denying Z category security to Shinde in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

''It should be checked who takes a decision on providing such security. How can a minister of state (for home) take a decision on the security detail of a cabinet minister (Shinde)? Such allegations are coming up because the tour of Aaditya Thackeray is getting a good response from people,'' Danve claimed.

Aaditya Thackeray is scheduled to a address a rally in Aurangabad during the day as part of his 'Shiv Samvad Yatra'.

