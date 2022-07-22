Maha: Betrayal, not revolt, says Shiv Sena MLC on acts of Shinde camp that brought down MVA govt
- Country:
- India
Legislators loyal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had not revolted against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray but had betrayed him and the Shiv Sena, said Member of Legislative Council Ambadas Danve in Aurangabad on Friday.
He attacked the Shinde camp for meeting Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Delhi for guidance on decisions.
''If any action is aimed against the party president (Thackeray), then how can one call it a revolt. It is betrayal. These rebel legislators are calling it an internal party affair, then why are they meeting BJP leaders in Delhi? Are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and (BJP national president) JP Nadda their (Shinde faction) leaders,'' Danve asked.
He claimed the rebel MLAs were getting jittery at the good response the 'Shiv Samvad Yatra' of Aaditya Thackeray was witnessing, with sizable crowds waiting patiently to listen to the latter in Thane as well as Nashik.
Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Danve rubbished the allegation by (Nandgaon Shiv Sena) MLA Suhas Kande that Matoshree (the private residence of Thackeray and seat of power in the party) had a role to play in denying Z category security to Shinde in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
''It should be checked who takes a decision on providing such security. How can a minister of state (for home) take a decision on the security detail of a cabinet minister (Shinde)? Such allegations are coming up because the tour of Aaditya Thackeray is getting a good response from people,'' Danve claimed.
Aaditya Thackeray is scheduled to a address a rally in Aurangabad during the day as part of his 'Shiv Samvad Yatra'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi, inaugurates Akshaya Patra midday meal kitchen.
Birthday greetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dalai Lama should be seen in overall context: MEA on China's reaction on it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates three-day seminar on National Education Policy in Varanasi.
SC agrees to hear on July 11 fresh plea of Uddhav Thackeray led faction challenging appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra CM.
Two die of diarrhoea in Maharashtra's Melghat, 40 villagers hospitalized