Dr. L. Murugan calls on Droupadi Murmu on winning President election

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan today called on Smt Droupadi Murmu after her victory in election for the President of India. In a tweet, Dr Murugan said that Smt Murmu was a historic leader who has overcome difficult situations in life and has contributed tremendously to social work. Dr. Murugan has congratulated Smt Droupadi Murmu on winning the election.

(With Inputs from PIB)