Members of Sri Lanka’s political fraternity congratulate Murmu for being elected India's President

Members of Sri Lanka's political fraternity, including the leader of the principal opposition party, on Friday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India, saying her victory was an ''incredible achievement'' for the country and with her elevation all democracies will strive to become a better representation of its people.

Murmu has scripted history as she will be India's first tribal President on Thursday. She defeated Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest. The 64-year-old won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind. She will take the oath on Monday. Dullas Alahapperuma, the dissident leader of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, who was defeated in the Parliamentary vote on Wednesday, hailed Murmu for being the youngest president to date and the first to be born after India's independence. "Congratulations Madam Prez Draupadi Murmu! Youngest president to date and the first to be born after independence. Electing the first tribal prez is a remarkable feat for India, the world's most ethnically and culturally diverse country. Wish the second female prez of India all the very best," Alahapperuma said in a tweet.

Sajith Premadasa, the 55-year-old leader of Sri Lanka's principal opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya said that with Murmu's elevation "all democracies will strive to be a better representation of its people." "For a completely self-made woman from a tribal community to become the 15th President of India is an incredible achievement. Congratulations @ Draupadi Murmu. We hope all democracies strive to become a better representation of its people," Premadasa tweeted, amidst the political turmoil and economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

