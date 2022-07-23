Samajwadi party gives ultimatum to Rajbhar, Shivpal, says they're free to go anywhere

Samajwadi Party issued letters to Pragatisheel Samajwadi party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar on Saturday stating that they are "free to go anywhere" where they feel they are "getting more respect". Notably, Shivpal had contested the Assembly elections held earlier this year on the SP ticket while Rajbhar had forged an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party wrote to Rajbhar, "SP has been fighting against the BJP continuously. You have been in collusion with the BJP and are working to strengthen them. If you feel you will be respected somewhere else, you are free to leave." Responding to the letter, Rajbhar said that SP has given "divorce" and the next step is Bahujan Samaj Party.

"Today they (SP) have given divorce and we've accepted that. The next step is BSP. When I meet CM Yogi Adityanath, it's bad for them but it's good if Akhilesh Yadav meets CM. Everything will be clear by 2024," the SBSP chief said. Earlier this month, Rajbhar and Shivpal, who is Akhilesh's uncle, had attended a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He further said that their fight is for the Dalits and backwards and they will continue it. Rajbhar and Shivpal had extended support to NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in the recently concluded polls.

Earlier, Shivpal, who had patched up with his nephew ahead of the Assembly polls said that the SP was weakening and several of its leaders were quitting due to the "political immaturity" of Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle had resolved their differences ahead of the Assembly elections and Shivpal had contested and won on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket. Shivpal apparently is miffed with Akhilesh Yadav for not inviting him to party meetings and not seeking his advice.

"Due to a lack of political maturity in Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party is becoming weak and several leaders are quitting the party. I am not invited to party meetings. I was not even invited to the meeting with opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha," he said. (ANI)

