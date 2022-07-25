Left Menu

K'taka Guv Gehlot, CM Bommai and former PM Deve Gowda greet new President Droupadi Murmu

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday joined many others in greeting Droupadi Murmu on becoming the 15th President of India.Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Honble President of India.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-07-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 15:34 IST
K'taka Guv Gehlot, CM Bommai and former PM Deve Gowda greet new President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday joined many others in greeting Droupadi Murmu on becoming the 15th President of India.

''Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon'ble President of India. I am sure that with her vast and varied experience, under her guidance and leadership, India will achieve new heights in the world,'' Gehlot tweeted.

Congratulating Murmu, Bommai said, ''A golden day in the history of Indian democracy. Her compelling narrative will inspire one & all, a girl born into a poor tribal community bootstraps her way into Rashtrapati Bhavan.'' Former PM and the JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said ''we have to feel very proud as a Republic that we have elected Murmu as our President'', and congratulated her on her resounding victory.

Several Karnataka ministers, BJP MPs and MLAs too greeted Murmu on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022