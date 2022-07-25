Left Menu

Chess Olympiad torch relay arrives in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:03 IST
The torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad, which begins in Chennai on July 28, arrived here on Monday and was received by senior Tamil Nadu ministers.

After receiving the torch, state ministers V Senthil Balaji, S Muthusamy, M P Saminathan and K Ramachandran released balloons to mark the occasion amidst cultural programmes at CODISSIA grounds in the city.

By hosting the Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu, the entire nation is looking at the state and appreciating Chief Minister M K Stalin for organising and allotting necessary funds for the historic event, Senthil Balaji said at the function.

This is a great honour for Tamil Nadu as players from 187 countries are participating in the event, he said.

Grand Master Shyam Sundar inaugurated a rapid chess competition, while the ministers cut a cake and felicitated senior chess players.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event in Chennai on July 28 in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and the tournament will be held till August 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

