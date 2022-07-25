KCR embarks on Delhi visit
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Delhi for a visit.He left for the national capital from the Begumpet airport here. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were among the leaders he had met.During a visit to Delhi in May this year, Rao met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Delhi for a visit.
He left for the national capital from the Begumpet airport here. He was accompanied by state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, TRS MPs G Ranjit Reddy, J Santosh Kumar and other leaders, an official release said.
It did not give details of his agenda.
Rao has been meeting leaders of various non-BJP parties over the alleged anti-people policies of the NDA government for sometime now. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were among the leaders he had met.
During a visit to Delhi in May this year, Rao met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
