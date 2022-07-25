Left Menu

KCR embarks on Delhi visit

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Delhi for a visit.He left for the national capital from the Begumpet airport here. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were among the leaders he had met.During a visit to Delhi in May this year, Rao met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-07-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 20:54 IST
KCR embarks on Delhi visit
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Delhi for a visit.

He left for the national capital from the Begumpet airport here. He was accompanied by state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, TRS MPs G Ranjit Reddy, J Santosh Kumar and other leaders, an official release said.

It did not give details of his agenda.

Rao has been meeting leaders of various non-BJP parties over the alleged anti-people policies of the NDA government for sometime now. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were among the leaders he had met.

During a visit to Delhi in May this year, Rao met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022