Left Menu

Lovlina asset to our nation, govt must do everything to stop her harassment: Priyanka Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:35 IST
Lovlina asset to our nation, govt must do everything to stop her harassment: Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing support for Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday urged the government to do everything possible to stop the ''harassment'' she is facing.

Borgohain has alleged that her preparations for the Commonwealth Games are being hampered because of the ''continuous harassment'' her coaches are facing from the authorities..

''Lovlina Borgohain is an asset to our nation, she should be encouraged and supported in every way,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

''I hope the government will look into her complaint and do everything possible to stop the harassment she is facing,'' the Congress general secretary said.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also attacked the government over the issue, underlining the ''difference'' in the optics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recording his conversations with Indian sportspersons and the actual reality faced by the men and women representing the Indian flag.

The Indian boxing squad reached the Games Village Birmingham on Sunday night after a training stint in Ireland, but Lovlina's personal coach Sandhya Gurung could not enter the Village since she does not have accreditation.

Reacting to the boxer's allegations, the Sports Ministry said it has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to resolve the issue at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022