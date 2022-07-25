Lovlina asset to our nation, govt must do everything to stop her harassment: Priyanka Gandhi

Expressing support for Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday urged the government to do everything possible to stop the ''harassment'' she is facing.

Borgohain has alleged that her preparations for the Commonwealth Games are being hampered because of the ''continuous harassment'' her coaches are facing from the authorities..

''Lovlina Borgohain is an asset to our nation, she should be encouraged and supported in every way,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

''I hope the government will look into her complaint and do everything possible to stop the harassment she is facing,'' the Congress general secretary said.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also attacked the government over the issue, underlining the ''difference'' in the optics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recording his conversations with Indian sportspersons and the actual reality faced by the men and women representing the Indian flag.

The Indian boxing squad reached the Games Village Birmingham on Sunday night after a training stint in Ireland, but Lovlina's personal coach Sandhya Gurung could not enter the Village since she does not have accreditation.

Reacting to the boxer's allegations, the Sports Ministry said it has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to resolve the issue at the earliest.

