J-K BJP leader narrowly escapes after truck hits car, 3 injured

Jammu and Kashmir BJP vice-president and former minister Sham Lal Sharma narrowly escaped after his vehicle was hit by a truck on the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place on the Akhnoor-Poonch road. While Sharma escaped unhurt, three persons, including his assistant and driver sustained minor injuries, they said. The truck driver has been arrested.

