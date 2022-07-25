J-K BJP leader narrowly escapes after truck hits car, 3 injured
Jammu and Kashmir BJP vice-president and former minister Sham Lal Sharma narrowly escaped after his vehicle was hit by a truck on the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said.The incident took place on the Akhnoor-Poonch road. While Sharma escaped unhurt, three persons, including his assistant and driver sustained minor injuries, they said.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir BJP vice-president and former minister Sham Lal Sharma narrowly escaped after his vehicle was hit by a truck on the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said.
The incident took place on the Akhnoor-Poonch road. While Sharma escaped unhurt, three persons, including his assistant and driver sustained minor injuries, they said. The truck driver has been arrested.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sham Lal Sharma
- Sharma
- Kashmir BJP
- Jammu
- Akhnoor-Poonch
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian batter to smash 300 fours in T20Is
Suryakumar Yadav has grown strength to strength since his inclusion in squad: Rohit Sharma
Varun Dhawan- Alia Bhatt starrer 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya' turns 8
Rajkumar Sharma slams statements about Virat Kohli missing out on T20 World Cup
ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 ODI sixes