Sonia questioning: Delhi Police imposes Sec 144 at Raj Ghat, Cong leaders to protest at party HQ

Top Congress leaders met here Monday to evolve a strategy a day before Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, even as the Delhi Police denied the party permission to protest at the Raj Ghat and imposed section 144 there.

The Congress president is scheduled to appear before the ED on Tuesday for the second round of questioning in the money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Congress leaders have demonstrated against Gandhi's questioning by the Central agency and they have decided to stage a peaceful protest once again on Tuesday.

However, their demand for permission to stage a 'Satyagrah' at Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, was turned down by the Delhi Police which also imposed prohibitory order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the area.

During the meeting of party general secretaries and MPs at the Congress headquarters here, it was decided they would get together at the AICC headquarters and stage peaceful protests.

''We decided to hold a peaceful protest in front of Raj Ghat tomorrow. We had given an application to the Delhi Police for permission but they denied it. It's unfortunate & condemnable. The government is suppressing opposition voice,'' said Congress MP KC Venugopal.

''Our freedom movement was fought on the principles of non-violence and satyagraha, the teachings of Gandhiji. These ideals transcended boundaries and became the light of hope for many oppressed. The Modi government imposes 144 to suppress our Satyagraha at every spot,'' he said on Twitter.

''Now they have imposed 144 even around Raj Ghat, the Samadhi of Gandhi ji, to stop peaceful Satyagraha by Congress MPs and CWC members against the misusing of agencies for political vendetta. This is beyond condemnation and they can't silence our voice with brute force,'' the Congress leader said.

Congress leaders had on Thursday too staged protests outside ED offices across the country. Party leaders and MPs also courted arrest in protest of Gandhi's questioning by the ED.

Gandhi was earlier questioned for a few hours on Thursday last and Congress leaders had staged a protest across the country. Party MPs had also courted arrest in Delhi against her questioning.

The ED probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

