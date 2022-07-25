UK's Johnson tells former treasurer Cruddas he "does not want to resign" as Prime Minister - The Telegraph
Johnson also told Cruddas over lunch on Friday that he "wants to fight the next general election as leader of the Conservative Party," the report said. "There was no ambiguity in Boris’s views. He wants to carry on and he believes that, with the membership behind him, he can," the report quoting Cruddas as saying.
Boris Johnson told former treasurer Peter Cruddas that he "does not want to resign" as U.K. prime minister and wishes he could "wipe away" his departure, The Telegraph reported on Monday. Johnson also told Cruddas over lunch on Friday that he "wants to fight the next general election as leader of the Conservative Party," the report said.
"There was no ambiguity in Boris’s views. He definitely does not want to resign. He wants to carry on and he believes that, with the membership behind him, he can," the report quoting Cruddas as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telegraph
- Johnson
- Boris
- Boris Johnson
- U.K.
- the Conservative Party
ALSO READ
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares his cheat-meal breakfast
FACTBOX-Now UK's Boris Johnson has quit, who could replace him?
UK's Johnson declines to endorse any candidate running to replace him
FACTBOX-The views of the frontrunners to succeed UK's Boris Johnson
Won't damage their chances: Boris Johnson on UK PM candidates