Left Menu

Rajya Sabha pays tributes to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 11:54 IST
Rajya Sabha pays tributes to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday paid tributes to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil war, with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu saying their valour will continue to inspire generations.

When the House met for the day, Chairman Naidu said this July 26 marked the 23rd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas – the day in 1999 when Indian soldiers threw out enemy forces occupying peaks of Kargil.

This resulted ''in a momentous victory for our country'', he said.

''The exemplary courage, selfless dedication, and unflinching determination displayed by our soldiers in adverse conditions will always be remembered.

''Their unparalleled valour and gallantry will continue to inspire generations after generations to dedicate themselves to the cause of the nation,'' Naidu said.

The MPs observed a moment of silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the brave soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022