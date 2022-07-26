Budget session of Puducherry Assembly from Aug 10

The budget session (2022-23) of the Legislative Assembly of Puducherry will begin on August 10, Speaker R Selvam said on Tuesday.

He told reporters here that the session would begin with the customary address by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan.

The House had at its last session on March 30 adopted a Vote on Account Bill and earmarked Rs 3613.66 crore to the government to meet its routine expenditure for the first five months (April to August) of the fiscal 2022-23.

The House has 30 elected and three nominated legislators. The party-wise break-up is AINRC (ten), its alliance partner the Bharatiya Janata party (six), independents (six) and on the opposition side the DMK has six members and its ally the Congress has two MLAs.

Besides the elected members, the House has three nominated members. The Speaker said the Business Advisory Committee would decide the date on which the Chief Minister N Rangasamy would present the budget.

