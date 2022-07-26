Singapore President Halimah Yacob congratulates her Indian counterpart Murmu

Singapore President Halimah Yacob has congratulated her new Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu on her "resounding victory" and said her country remains committed to working closely with India to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership.

President Halimah wrote a congratulatory letter dated Monday to President Murmu and a valedictory letter to ex-President of India Ram Nath Kovind, highlighting that India and Singapore shared a deep friendship that dates back centuries.

''This friendship will continue to be anchored by the shared commitment of our two countries to grow, prosper and navigate future challenges together,'' she wrote.

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on Monday. The 64-year-old is the first tribal woman to hold the country's highest constitutional post.

In her letter to President Murmu, Halimah said: ''Your Excellency's resounding victory is testament to the confidence and respect that you command amongst the people of India." said Halimah, was also Singapore's first female president.

Singapore and India have been steadfast partners to each other, including throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, with the ''robust relationship'' anchored by close cooperation in areas such as defense, education, skill development, and economic ties, she said.

''India's growth story presents many opportunities to take this relationship to greater heights. In our role as country coordinator for ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations from 2021 to 2024, Singapore remains committed to working closely with India to enhance our strategic partnership,'' the Singapore President wrote.

''Singapore also looks forward to supporting India's G-20 priorities, including in our capacity as convenor of the Global Governance Group,'' said Halimah in the letter released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

In her valedictory letter to former President Kovind, Halimah congratulated him for successfully completing his five-year term. He was appointed as India's president in July 2017.

''Your Excellency has led India with a steady hand through one of the most difficult times of this generation. Despite the many setbacks of Covid-19, you provided the country with a sense of unity which was central to India's strength and resilience in overcoming these challenges.

''Your Excellency's commitment to uplift the lives of the people of India, especially the less privileged, also continues to inspire all,'' Halimah wrote.

