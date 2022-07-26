ED questioning of Sonia: Congress leaders stage protest in Raipur, accuse Modi govt of suppressing Gandhis, Opposition
Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday staged a satyagraha protest in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur against party chief Sonia Gandhis questioning by the Enforcement Directorate ED.Chhattisgarh Congress president Mohan Markam alleged a conspiracy was hatched by the Modi government to tarnish the image of Sonia Gandhi by misusing the institution like the Enforcement Directorate.
Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday staged a 'satyagraha' protest in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur against party chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Chhattisgarh Congress president Mohan Markam alleged a conspiracy was hatched by the Modi government to tarnish the image of Sonia Gandhi by misusing the institution like the Enforcement Directorate. ''I want to request all of you that if we bring the motion of condemnation, then raise your hands and accept the motion of condemnation. We will overthrow the dictatorial government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Centre wants to suppress the voice of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition in general,'' Markam said while addressing protesters at Gandhi Maidan.
This is the second round of questioning in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case. Sonia Gandhi was earlier questioned by the agency on Thursday and has now been called again on Wednesday. Markam launched a stinging attack on the Modi government on the issues of unemployment, inflation, repatriation of black money and others. ''People are seeing that a pair of Shah and Shahenshah is selling the country wherein wealth was created by Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and other leaders. ''Modi government is selling railway stations, airports, LIC, and Bharat Petroleum. Shah and Shahenshah are selling and two people are buying. Power has gone into the hands of those who are engaged in selling the country,'' he alleged without taking names.
