White House: Biden-Xi call expected to cover Taiwan, Ukraine

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that topics for an upcoming phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to include tensions over Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kirby, in a briefing for reporters, said managing the competition between the two countries is also expected to come up in the call, which Biden said on Monday is expected later this week. It will be the fifth call between the two leaders.

Kirby said there are "issues of tension in this relationship" but also areas where cooperation is possible, such as on climate change. Biden wants to make sure the lines of communication remain open with the Chinese, he said.

