Senior inspector of factories suspended for negligence of duty in Assam

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:05 IST
A senior inspector of factories was suspended on Wednesday for negligence of duty leading to serious injuries to a woman worker in a tea manufacturing factory in Dibrugarh district of Assam recently.

The notification issued by the Principal Secretary, Labour Welfare Department of the state government, said that the senior factory inspector, Dinesh Chandra Roy, had neglected his duty of supervision and enforcement of Rules in the Tea garden areas under his jurisdiction.

His negligence of duty led to the occurrence of an incident in which the factory worker suffered injuries while discharging her duty in the Lepetkata Tea Estate.

The worker, 24-year-old Maina Nayak, was seriously injured in the factory on July 19.

She was initially admitted at the Assam Medical College and Hospital here but later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

The Dibrugarh district administration had ordered a magisterial level inquiry into the incident.

