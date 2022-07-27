Respect human rights, listen to aspirations of Sri Lankans, US envoy to Prez Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka's new government should embrace good governance, respect human rights and listen to the aspirations of its people, US ambassador Julie Chung said on Wednesday as she called on the newly-elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Chung, who has been critical of Wickremesinghe's recent actions against anti-government protesters, met him at the President's Office.

''Met with President @RW_UNP at the Presidential Secretariat today. He takes office at a time when Sri Lanka stands at a crossroads. We discussed how it arrived at this point of economic & political crisis, and how we can work together to navigate toward a brighter future for all,'' she tweeted.

Chung noted that the two countries and their people have been friends and partners for more than 70 years.

''Our countries and our people have been friends and partners for more than 70 years, relationships that will flourish in a Sri Lanka that embraces good governance, respects human rights, and listens to the aspirations of its people,'' Chung tweeted.

The President's Media Division in a statement said that the discussions were centered around strengthening ties between the two countries and taking them forward.

The US Ambassador has assured support for the Sri Lankan government's future endeavours, the statement said.

On July 22, Sri Lankan troops and police armed with assault rifles and batons forcibly removed anti-government protesters camped outside the presidential office here in a pre-dawn raid.

Concerned over the assault, Ambassador Chung had met President Wickremesinghe and criticised his government's actions.

''Just met w/ President @RW_UNP to express my grave concern over the unnecessary & deeply troubling escalation of violence against protesters overnight. The President & cabinet have an opportunity and an obligation to respond to the calls of Sri Lankans for a better future,'' she had tweeted.

''This is not the time to crack down on citizens, but instead to look ahead at the immediate and tangible steps the Government can take to regain the trust of the people, restore stability, and rebuild the economy,'' Chung wrote.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong called on Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on Wednesday.

Qi felicitated Sabry on assuming the new office at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides exchanged views on current situation in Sri Lanka, as well as the Sri Lanka China friendship & other topics of mutual interest, according to media reports.

On Tuesday, India's High Commissioner Gopal Baglay had President Wickremesinghe and Foreign Minister Sabry separately and reaffirmed India's support to the new government and discussed ways to deepen the multi-faceted bilateral partnership between the two nations. Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials. Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.

Sri Lanka needs about USD 5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages and power cuts.

The worst economic crisis has led to unprecedented anti-government protests that forced Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign as president. His elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was also forced to quit in the face to massive anti-government protests.

