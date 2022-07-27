U'khand govt to ensure speedy implementation of 13 central schemes: CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the state government will ensure speedy implementation of all the 13 central schemes that are top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that he would himself look after their implementation and review them after every 15 days. "I and others will monitor the schemes of the Center which are going on in Uttarakhand and will also hold a review meeting every 15 days and will make sure that all the beneficiaries may receive the scheme benefits so that they can have a better life," he added.

CM Dhami also mentioned that the Chief Minister's Council, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, these schemes will be reviewed. On July 24, Dhami expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance in the development of Uttarakhand and said that the state government is committed to developing Uttarakhand as per the PM's dreams and it plans to double the state GDP in the next 5 years.

He said, "The verdict of Uttarakhand 2025 and 2030 is being prepared to realize the dream of the decade of the 21st century". Earlier a press note released by Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed about a vision plan according to which the state is eyeing to double the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the next 5 years, targetting a growth rate of 15 per cent per year. (ANI)

