BJP youth leader's murder: Bommai cancels his govt's anniversary programmes

In the wake of the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has cancelled events organised to mark his government's one year in office on Thursday. In a hurriedly called press conference at his residence on Wednesday midnight, he announced about the cancellation of an official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur that was scheduled to be attended by BJP national President J P Nadda. The chief minister also announced that the government has decided to raise a specially trained commando force in the state to eliminate anti-national and terrorist forces. The details of it will be revealed after discussion with officials. ''There is anger in our hearts following this killing. This incident within few months after Harsha's (Bajarang Dal activists) murder in Shivamogga has pained me,'' Bommai said.

''My government completes one year and it is three years of the BJP rule after coming to power under B S Yediyurappa. We had planned for Janotsava but after looking at the pain of the victim's mother and family, I have decided to cancel tomorrow's events,'' Bommai added. Flanked by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and his cabinet colleagues, the CM said he will, however, be addressing a press conference regarding programmes for the poor, backward communities and the youth. ''I apologise to people who were eager to attend the events on Thursday, also to party leaders, ministers and workers who had worked for organising it. We had to cancel it as my conscience did not approve,'' he said, adding the same has been communicated to Nadda. Praveen Nettar, a zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people on Tuesday night. A resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, he was murdered when he was heading home after closing his shop. Following the killing, tension prevailed at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathicharge being reported. The BJP and Sangh Parivar supporters had turned their angst against the state government accusing it of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu workers. Noting that the killing is part of a conspiracy by anti-national and terrorist forces to disturb peace, sow the seeds of hatred among people, and thereby create a communal rift in the country, Bommai said such incidents have taken places in other states too and it is a pan India conspiracy. ''During the Congress regime in Karnataka, 22 such killings of youths have taken place and unfortunately there was no immediate action, instead more than 200 cases against the organisation behind such incidents were withdrawn, and this gave courage to those forces and they are indulging in such incidents,'' he said. Stressing that his government has decided to end this, the chief minister said, ''Along with routine investigation, stricter laws and punishment to completely eliminate organisations and individuals involved in such terror activities such as PFI, we have decided to raise a specially trained commando force in the state, along with training and ammunition support for it.'' The government has taken this killing seriously as life of every citizen is important, irrespective of their religious background, he said. ''The end time has come for these evil forces and action will be taken against them, and its results will be before people very soon,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)