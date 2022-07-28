"No question of apologising": Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that there is no question of apologising as he had mistakenly referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'. He further said that the BJP is deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill.

"There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni', now if you want to hang me for it, then you can...the ruling party, in a deliberate design, trying to make mountain out of a molehill," said Congress Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark. Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday slammed the Congress and demanded an apology for maliciously targeting President Droupadi Murmu and said the country knows that the opposition party is "anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women".

The Union Minister's remarks come after Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to President Droupadi Murmu as "Rashtrapatni". In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

In Lok Sabha, Smriti Irani spoke on Adhir's remarks and sought an apology from him and Sonia Gandhi. BJP members were on their feet supporting her. "Ever since the name of Droupadi Murmu has been announced as the candidate for the presidency of India. She has been targeted maliciously by the Congress party. Congressmen had termed her as a puppet candidate, and Congressmen have called her a symbol of evil. Their attacks do not seem to stop against Droupadi Murmu ji even after she has now been elected to the highest constitutional office of the country," said Smriti Irani addressing reporters here today before the Parliament began.

The Union Minister lashed out at the opposition party, which said that despite being led by a woman leader Sonia Gandhi, Congressmen continue to demean women posted at constitutional posts. "The Congressman knew that to address the President of India in this way not only demeans her constitutional post but also the rich tribal legacy that she represents," Smriti Irani said.

The Union Minister alleged that Adhir Chowdhury knew that to demean the President of the country is to demean the potential of women in the country. Addressing a press conference, the Union Minister said the attacks do not seem to stop against Droupadi Murmu even after being elected as President.

She further said a tribal woman from a poor family who created history in the country is continuously demeaned by the Congress party. Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday had said that Droupadi Murmu represents a "very evil philosophy of India."

On Thursday, women MPs including Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman staged a protest in the Parliament complex. "Sonia Gandhi appointed the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha a man who calls Droupadi Murmu ji 'Rashtrapatni'. The Congressman knew that this way to address the President of India was demeaning, and addressing in this way not only demeans her constitutional post but also the rich tribal legacy she represents in our country. The Congressman knew to demean the President of India in such a fashion is to demean the potential of women in our country. To demean the President of India, the Congressman knew that it is to demean the supreme commander of the Armed forces. The Congressman knew that to demean Droupadi Murmu ji as President of India is to demean the potential of poor who rise through the ranks with hard work," said the BJP leader.

She further said that to demean Droupadi Mumru and the Office President of India is to demean the hope and aspiration of Indians. "Droupadi Murmu led a life of struggle and had represented the country's aspirations from Panchayat to Parliament," she said.

Smriti Irani also said that Congress should apologise in Parliament, and on the streets of India and the apology is not only due to the President of India but to every citizen of India "Under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts. Congress party for demeaning the first tribal President of our country needs to apologise in Parliament, on the streets of India and the apology is not only due to the President of India but to every citizen of India who is duly represented by Droupadi Murmu ji in office," she added.

Previously, Ajoy Kumar alleged the condition of scheduled castes in India had become 'worse' and that Droupadi Murmu should not be used as an 'adivasi symbol' by the ruling party. "It's not about Droupadi Murmu. Yashwant Sinha is also a good candidate and Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make her a symbol of 'adivasi'. We have President Ram Nath Kovind (and) Hathras (the gangrape and murder of a young Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh) happened. Has he said a word? The condition of scheduled castes has become worse," Kumar said. (ANI)

