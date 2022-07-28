Left Menu

Malaysia passes law to curb party defections amid political instability

The new law could be crucial in providing stability as national elections are expected to be called earlier than the September 2023 deadline. Malaysia has seen two coalition governments collapse since February 2020, partly due to moves by lawmakers to switch party allegiances while retaining their seats in parliament.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:09 IST
Malaysia passes law to curb party defections amid political instability
Malaysian flag (Credit: Reuters Pictures) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia on Thursday passed a law discouraging elected lawmakers from switching political parties, following a series of defections that has caused political instability in recent years. The new law could be crucial in providing stability as national elections are expected to be called earlier than the September 2023 deadline.

Malaysia has seen two coalition governments collapse since February 2020, partly due to moves by lawmakers to switch party allegiances while retaining their seats in parliament. Under the new law, a lawmaker who decides to change parties after being elected to the post would lose their position in parliament. The lower house of parliament passed the law by a two-thirds majority.

"This... is important to ensure long-term political stability," Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement. The law is expected to be tabled in the upper house in August, and if approved - as expected - it will come into effect shortly after.

Malaysia has had three prime ministers since 2020, compounding uncertainty wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022