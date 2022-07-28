Adhir's 'rashtrapatni' remark no slip of tongue, was deliberate: BJP's tribal leaders

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's use of the term 'rashtrapatni' for President Droupadi Murmu was deliberate, the BJP said on Thursday, rejecting his assertion that it was a slip of the tongue and insisting on an apology from his party.

Chowdhury's clarification was even ''more objectionable'' as he has tried to make light of the remark, Union minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters at a BJP press conference.

The BJP fielded six of its tribal leaders, including three Union ministers, to attack the Congress over the issue on a day its women leaders protested in both Houses of Parliament against Chowdhury's comment. The party also targeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi following her face-off with Union minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha.

BJP leaders, including Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Bharati Pawar, said Sonia Gandhi should tender an apology to the country on behalf of her party as Chowdhury had insulted the tribal community as well as women.

''What he said was not a mistake. He said it deliberately and with stress,'' Rijiju said, criticising the West Bengal leader for his allegation that the BJP was making a mountain out of a molehill. To Chowdhury's assertion that he will apologise to Murmu, the tribal leader from Arunachal Pradesh shot back, ''You will first insult her and then go to her to give clarification. The president's post is not something you purchase from the market. This is India's supreme post. She is the country's first citizen. He is making loose comments which are more objectionable.'' The law minister said the Constituent Assembly had settled the matter on how the president should be referred to in Hindi. ''As tribals we are extremely hurt and pained over such a comment,'' he said.

The Constitution has made public posts gender neutral, and a 'sabhapati' (chairperson) or a 'kulpati' (vice chancellor) are referred in the same way irrespective of the sex of the person occupying the position, he added.

Sonowal accused Chowdhury of insulting India's top constitutional position and also slighted tribals, women and in fact the entire country. At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to take everyone along, the Congress is conspiring against the country's unity, he claimed.

Pawar also hit out at the Congress leader.

Earlier, Chowdhury had claimed his comment was a ''slip of tongue'' and said he will apologise to President Murmu but not to ''these pakhandis'' (hypocrites).

He also accused the BJP of making a ''mountain out of a molehill'' over the issue.

