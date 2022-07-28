West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi next week

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Delhi for around four days next week, likely between August 4 and August 8, party sources said Thursday. The dates are yet to be confirmed.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said the primary reason for her visit to the national capital is a Niti Ayog meeting on July 7. However, she has not only skipped such meetings earlier but also alleged that it has ''no financial power'' and cannot support the state plans.

Party sources said Banerjee's visit will be a confidence booster for TMC MPs who have been at the forefront of protests against the BJP-led government, with seven of them in the Rajya Sabha among the 27 MPs who have been suspended so far.

Her visit also gains significance with the TMC's strained relationship with the Congress, especially after the ruling party of West Bengal alleged that it was not consulted on the joint opposition candidate for the vice-presidential poll.

The strain between the parties was visible during the 50-hour relay protest by opposition MPs where regional parties managed to string together a united front sans the Congress. In fact, the Congress joined in much later. The TMC chief is also likely to meet certain Opposition leaders during her visit. Whether Congress President Sonia Gandhi is on the list is yet to be seen.

Banerjee will also meet her party MPs and discuss not just the strategy for the remainder of the Monsoon session, but also a way forward for her party as part of a united Opposition.

She is also likely to pay a visit to newly appointed President Droupadi Murmu.

The TMC chief is likely to be in Delhi on August 6 when the vice-presidential election will be underway. The TMC has decided to abstain from the polls.

Party sources say that she will also meet party MPs and is likely to make an appearance in the Central Hall of Parliament. The Niti Aayog governing council meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7.

