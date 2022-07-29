Left Menu

Bhopal: Scuffle breaks out between Cong's Digvijaya Singh, BJP's Vishvas Sarang outside District Panchayat office over 'bogus voting'

A scuffle broke out between Congress MP Digvijaya Singh and BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang outside the District Panchayat office in Bhopal after Congress alleged that "nine votes were cast with fake medical certificates", adding that police and administration were working under the pressure of government during the local body polls.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 15:33 IST
Visual from District Panchayat office in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A scuffle broke out between Congress MP Digvijaya Singh and BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang outside the District Panchayat office in Bhopal after Congress alleged that "nine votes were cast with fake medical certificates", adding that police and administration were working under the pressure of government during the local body polls. The election of District Panchayat President is underway in many districts including Bhopal, which has become a question of credibility for both BJP and Congress.

Workers of BJP and Congress are creating a ruckus by gathering outside the Zilla Panchayat office in Bhopal on a large scale. Digvijaya Singh alleged that BJP is bringing government cars full of people to cast votes.

"Anyone who is uneducated or not fit to cast their vote can get another family member to do it. But here nine votes were cast with fake medical certificates. They are bringing government cars full of people, who cast votes. It's a violation of election rules," said Digvijaya Singh. BJP Minister Bhupendra Singh reached the District Panchayat office, where Congressmen protested fiercely and did not let his vehicle enter the premises of the panchayat building.

Former CM Digvijay Singh and MLA Kari Masood did not allow Bhupendra Singh's car to go inside the panchayat building. Former CM and MLA Masood stood in front of the car. "This is my personal car. I am a minister and have the security that is given to a minister," said Bhupendra Singh.

A heavy police force has been deployed outside the District Panchayat office.(ANI)

