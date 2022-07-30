UK's Tom Tugendhat backs Liz Truss for PM -The Times

Left Menu

Tom Tugendhat, who was eliminated in the race to become British prime minister, has endorsed Liz Truss in the leadership contest. "We need a leader to unite the Conservative Party. It’s clear that Liz can do that," Tugendhat, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote in The Times newspaper on Friday.

"We need a leader to unite the Conservative Party. It’s clear that Liz can do that," Tugendhat, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote in The Times newspaper on Friday. (https://bit.ly/3Q3NqgK) Earlier in the day, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also endorsed Truss to become the country's next prime minister.

Tugendhat, a former soldier and Johnson critic who has never had a role in government, had launched his leadership bid to serve as the prime minister earlier this month. But he was eliminated from the contest last week.

