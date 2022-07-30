Tunisia's foreign ministry summons U.S. envoy
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 03:26 IST
Tunisia's foreign ministry has summoned the United States' acting chargé d'affaires after a statement issued by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the political path in Tunisia, it said in a statement on Friday.
The ministry also described remarks delivered by the United States' ambassador in Tunisia before the congress about Tunisia as "unacceptable."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- State
- Antony Blinken
- United States'
- Tunisia
- congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia gov't faces pressure to reinstate COVID quarantine pay amid fresh wave
Mexico says U.S. will increase work visas for Mexicans, Central Americans
U.S. Secret Service deleted texts sought in Jan. 6 probe, watchdog says
U.S. Senator Manchin opposes tax and climate proposal, Washington Post reports
K2V2 Technologies Launches 'BeyondWalls', an integrated PropTech ecosystem for Real Estate in India