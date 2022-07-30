Left Menu

Tunisia's foreign ministry summons U.S. envoy

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 03:26 IST
Tunisia's foreign ministry has summoned the United States' acting chargé d'affaires after a statement issued by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the political path in Tunisia, it said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry also described remarks delivered by the United States' ambassador in Tunisia before the congress about Tunisia as "unacceptable."

