Doctor incident: AAP accuses opposition of shedding crocodile tears to score brownie points

With the opposition parties mounting attack on Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra for his behaviour with a senior doctor, the ruling AAP on Saturday accused them of ''shedding crocodile tears to score brownie points before the media''.

Jouramajra has come under fire from several quarters, including the opposition, after he was seen forcing the Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital in Faridkot on Friday.

After the incident, VC Raj Bahadur said he had conveyed to the Punjab chief minister the ''humiliation'' he faced and requested that he be relieved from services as the work environment was not conducive.

The AAP's Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang took on the opposition for ''shedding crocodile tears to score brownie points before the media over the matter''.

Terming the incident ''unfortunate'', Kang said that ''the manner in which the opposition is doing cheap politics over the issue is equally unfortunate''.

''It is quite evident that Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was distressed to find the dilapidated condition of beds and lack of cleanliness at the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences where mostly poor people come for treatment.

''No one from the opposition speaks when a poor man dies due to deplorable health conditions,'' Kang said in a statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the health minister has been visiting government hospitals for a month now with an aim to transform the system.

''He did not want to disrespect anyone but the AAP government will not tolerate any laxity in the system,” Kang said. Kang, however, clarified that the Bhagwant Mann-led government has utmost respect for doctors and medical facilities and the state government is committed to safeguard their interest as well as to uplift the standard of facilities in government hospitals.

Attacking the opposition for raising questions over the academic qualification of minister Jouramajra, Kang dared the opposition to clarify that why they did not raise objection when Balbir Singh Sidhu and O P Soni were health ministers in the previous Congress government ''as both of them were undergraduates''.

Kang further said that ''Punjab is witnessing a real change as the chief minister of the state is no longer confined to palaces but he is himself in the field to ensure good governance''.

''Previous CMs were not serious about the welfare of Punjab and its people. They remained occupied in spending crores of rupees of public funds to invite Bollywood stars for concerts. But the AAP government is working hard to generate revenue.

''Recently, the present government took possession of 9,053 acres of prime land which had been illegally encroached by people under the patronage of politicians,” Kang said.

