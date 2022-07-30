PM Modi launches Renovated Distribution Area Scheme via video conference in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Renovated Distribution Area Scheme in Uttarakhand via video conferencing. The scheme was launched at the concluding ceremony of the 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power @2047' programme in the virtual presence of State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Sevak Sadan at his residence.

On the occasion, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone and inauguration of various green energy projects of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and the National Rooftop Solar Portal. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi leadership, the country's prestige has increased all over the world in the last eight years," CM Dhami said adding that many new works have also been started in various sections of the country.

"New work culture has arrived in the country. During the Corona period, when the economy of the entire world was disturbed, India successfully prepared two indigenous Covid vaccines," the state CM added. He further said, "India also gave more than 200 million vaccines to other countries, while 200 crore vaccines for Coronavirus infection have been administered in India. The booster dose campaign is also going on at a brisk pace."

Dhami also said that there were many schemes run by the Power Ministry under the leadership of PM Modi. Stating that a number of projects have already been approved in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami disclosed that the government is moving ahead on the path of the basic concepts which were introduced during the state formation, including the one of energy and tourism.

"Everyone's participation is necessary to make Uttarkhand a leading state in the country by 2025. Recently there was a power crisis in the state, the government had completed the electricity supply of the people by purchasing expensive electricity," he added. Several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states also participated in the said programme.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the energy sector will play a huge role in accelerating India's progress over the next 25 years, and urged states and union territories to clear their pending power dues as soon as possible. The prime minister wondered that if the common man could pay his electricity dues regularly, why was it that some states failed in paying theirs?

