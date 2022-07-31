Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden again tests positive for COVID-19, feels 'quite well' - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday morning in what the White House doctor describes as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid. Biden, 79, who emerged from COVID isolation on Wednesday after testing positive on July 21, will now return to strict isolation and will cancel planned trips to his home in Wilmington and work trip in Michigan, the White House said. Biden held public events on Wednesday and Thursday, but none on Friday.

U.S. Senate bill could be death blow for Biden anti-drilling pledge

U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate Democrats' $430 billion spending bill agreed this week could kill that pledge. If it passes, it would effectively guarantee continued drilling rights auctions on federal lands and waters for at least another decade.

Winning lottery ticket for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois

A single winning ticket for a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.28 billion, the second-largest in U.S. history, was sold in Illinois, lottery organizers said on Saturday. "Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement.

Canceling planned strike, Boeing workers to vote on revised contract offer

A union representing nearly 2,500 employees at three Boeing Co defense locations in the St. Louis area said on Saturday they will vote on the company's revised contract offer, canceling a strike that was set to start Monday. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said an overnight bargaining session had led to the new Boeing offer and workers will vote Wednesday on whether to accept it.

Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 25, governor says

At least 25 people, including four children, have died in floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky, and more fatalities are expected, the state's governor Andy Beshear said on Saturday. "This is still an emergency situation," Beshear told reporters. "We are in search and rescue mode. Again, that count is going to continue to go up."

U.S. judge rejects parts of Boy Scouts' $2.7 billion sex abuse deal

A U.S. judge on Friday rejected key aspects of the Boy Scouts of America's reorganization plan and its underlying sex abuse settlement, delaying the national youth organization's ability to emerge from bankruptcy. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware, ruled she could not approve all aspects of the plan and settlement, which would establish a $2.7 billion trust to compensate more than 80,000 men who say they were sexually abused as children by troop leaders.

NY Gov. Hochul declares state emergency over monkeypox

The governor of the State of New York Kathy Hochul late on Friday declared an emergency in the state over the continued spread of monkeypox. "I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak," Hochul tweeted. https://bit.ly/3oFYEMB

U.S. House passes, sends to Senate assault-style weapon ban

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation banning assault-style rifles that have been used in mass shootings, sending it to the Senate where it faces likely defeat. By a mostly partisan vote of 217-213, Democrats won passage of the measure amid public anger over mass murders in which rapid-fire AR-15 rifles were used to kill and wound school children and adults engaging in day-to-day activities.

Fringe candidates putting Republicans' U.S. Senate hopes at risk

Republican voters' embrace of fringe and divisive candidates is jeopardizing the party's goal of taking control of the U.S. Senate in November's midterm elections, as well as winning key governors' races. Far-right candidates who have echoed former President Donald Trump's spurious stolen-election claims could win primaries in Arizona and Michigan on Tuesday, likely boosting the odds of Democratic victories in those battleground states this fall.

Abortion ban passes West Virginia senate, heads back to house

The Republican-controlled West Virginia senate on Friday passed a bill that would be the first to restrict abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled there is no constitutional right to the procedure. But instead of now going to the governor who has indicated he would sign it, the bill must return to the house, where it passed earlier this week, to reconcile a Senate amendment stripping the possibility of prison time for doctors who perform abortions outside narrow exemptions.

